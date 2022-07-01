Child attacked, injured by 9-foot shark at Florida beach, deputies say

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. – A child was hospitalized with serious injuries after a 9-foot shark attacked them at Keaton Beach Thursday, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said the juvenile was scalloping near Grassy Island in water around five feet deep when they were attacked and bitten by a shark.

According to investigators, a family member jumped in the water “and beat the shark until the juvenile was free.”

The child was then transported to a Tallahassee hospital with “serious injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The type of shark is unknown, though deputies said it’s believed to be around nine feet long.

Deputies urged swimmers and scallopers to be vigilant in the water and practice shark safety.

Some shark safety rules the sheriff’s office said to follow include:

Never swim alone

Do not enter the water near a fisherman

Avoid areas like sandbars, where sharks tend to congregate

Do not swim near large schools of fish

Avoid erratic movements in the water

No other information on Thursday’s shark attack is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

