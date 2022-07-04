2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka neighborhood

Two teens were injured in a drive-by shooting near an Apopka neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teens were injured in a drive-by shooting near an Apopka neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to the shooting on Ella J Gilmore Street near Apopka around 9:15 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived to the scene they found two teenagers with gunshot wounds.

The teens were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details of what led up to the shooting or whether the teens lived there have not been released.

Deputies did not release the exact ages of the victims and so far have no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information should call crime line at 800-423-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

