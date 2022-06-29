85º

Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say

Deputies said there is no other information yet

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at the 1900 block of Kingsland Ave.

Deputies said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for further updates.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

