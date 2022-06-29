Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at the 1900 block of Kingsland Ave.

[TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida laws going into effect | Florida dominates list of best East Coast beach towns | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

Ad

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for further updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: