Orange County cuts ribbon on new affordable housing in Pine Hills

Orange County leaders marked the grand opening of a new senior affordable housing community, Hawthorne Park, in Pine Hills on Wednesday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders marked the grand opening of a new senior affordable housing community in Pine Hills on Wednesday.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hawthorne Park, Mayor Jerry Demings spoke about how the $27 million project is part of a larger effort to improve affordable housing availability in areas that need it.

“When government is able to leverage investment of tax-payer dollars in these types of projects, there’s a return on that investment,” Demings said. “We’re able to keep the rent well below the market rate and that’s what makes it affordable.”

[TRENDING: Marion County woman wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket | Beauty shop targeted, building vandalized with racial slurs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

With 120 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, the complex is designed for residents 55 and older with income levels as low as $21,024 per year and as high as $39,840 per year.

The development came through a partnership with Wendover Housing and was built near the corner of Silver Star Road and Pine Hills Road.

“We were able to come in and apply some entitlements to it and switch the use with Orange County’s help from a commercial use to allow for apartments,” Managing Director of Development Ryan von Weller said.

Managers of the complex said more than half of the units have been filled by residents who are seeking relief from soaring rent prices.

Deirdre Treleaven is on a fixed income and moved into the community in April.

“Rent prices are crazy everywhere else. This place is pretty good. It’s affordable,” Treleaven said.

According to Hawthorne Park, rent for a one-bedroom unit is $876 per month and rent for a two-bedroom unit is $1,045 per month.

Ad

For details about how to apply to become a resident, visit hawthorneparkapts.net.