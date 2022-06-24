$10K reward offered for information nearly 3 years after man shot, killed in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest nearly three years after a man was fatally shot in Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they initially responded to a homicide on Aug. 23, 2019, at 3024 N Powers Drive. When they arrived, investigators said they found 29-year-old Kemoze Chambers shot in his apartment.
Chambers later died at the hospital, according to deputies.
Anyone with information relating to this fatal shooting is urged to contact Crimeline to leave an anonymous tip by calling 800-429-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.
HELP SOLVE A MURDER: On August 23, 2019, 29-year-old Kezome Chambers was shot in the comfort of his home and later died at the hospital. Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/VOyy9nulYH— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 24, 2022