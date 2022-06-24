98º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

$10K reward offered for information nearly 3 years after man shot, killed in Pine Hills

Kemoze Chambers, 29, fatally shot on Aug. 23, 2019

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Shooting, Fatal Shooting
Kezome Chambers, 29, was shot and killed on Aug. 23, 2019, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest nearly three years after a man was fatally shot in Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they initially responded to a homicide on Aug. 23, 2019, at 3024 N Powers Drive. When they arrived, investigators said they found 29-year-old Kemoze Chambers shot in his apartment.

[TRENDING: Development chances increase for tropical wave in Atlantic | Shipley Do-Nuts plans 1st Central Florida location. Here’s when, where you can find it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Chambers later died at the hospital, according to deputies.

Anyone with information relating to this fatal shooting is urged to contact Crimeline to leave an anonymous tip by calling 800-429-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email