Do you recognize her? Orange County deputies trying to ID victim in 1984 cold case

Digital rendering of the victim in a suspicious death cold case from 1984 in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said technological advancements are breathing new life into a suspicious death from 1984, moving deputies closer to identifying the cold case victim.

Detectives said the new advancements are connected to a cold case from Nov. 9, 1984 when the body of a Black female was found in the area of Frank and Liberty streets. They believed she had been shot and likely dumped in the location, but there was little movement in the case.

On Wednesday, deputies released a new digital rendering of the victim in the hopes of identifying her, along with reconstructions of the victim’s clothes. The sheriff’s office said it teamed up with the Florida Institute of Forensic Anthropology and Applied Science to create the rendering using her skull.

Clothing reconstructions from a 1984 suspicious death cold case in Orange County. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The cold case team is also working with forensic genealogists to try and find distant relatives.

If you have any information about this victim, please call Crimeline to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), or email the cold case team at OCSOColdCase@ocfl.net.