Man faces charges after confessing to 2 cold case murders from 1987, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they have received a confession from a man who they believe is responsible for a pair of deadly robberies from 1987.

Charlie James Hall, 55, was booked into the Orange County jail Monday.

Investigators said in 1987, there was a string of 16 violent robberies targeting transient people around Orlando, two of which resulted in the victim’s death. Many of the attacks involved the victim being beaten with a blunt instrument, often rebar, records show.

Police questioned Hall about the attacks at the time. Records show Hall admitted to many of the attacks but denied involvement in the deadly beatings of Lawrence Stewart and Louie Holloway.

At the time of the initial investigation, detectives submitted blood evidence in an attempt to link Hall to the deaths, but methods in the 1980s were not sufficient, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Investigators said they are attempting to connect Hall to the attacks using modern DNA technology; however, while that evidence is still being processed, police said Hall confessed to the deadly attacks.

Hall faces two counts of first-degree murder.