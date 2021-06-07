‘Malibu Rapist’ facing charges in 15 additional cold case sex crimes, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A convicted serial rapist is now facing charges in 15 more sex crime cases that occurred decades ago, according to the Orlando Police Department.

George Girtman was nicknamed the “Malibu Rapist” after a string of sexual batteries in the 1980s and 1990s in the Malibu Homes subdivision in Orlando. He’s currently serving a life sentence in connection with those crimes.

On Monday, police announced that they reexamined more than two dozen sexual battery and attempted sexual battery investigations and made the decision to close out 26 of them and file charges against Girtman in 15 of them.

“The actions of this man have impacted countless lives, including the survivors of his crimes, and the families, friends, detectives, prosecutors, religious leaders, elected leaders and state legislators who have worked to support those survivors,” the department said in a news release.

A survivor, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón and other community leaders are expected to discuss the case Tuesday at 11 a.m.