Child rape suspect found off Florida trying to leave country by boat, police say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – After a months-long search, a 34-year-old man accused of raping two children in the state of Washington was arrested on a boat off the coast of Florida, officials said.

The Edmonds Police Department said the search for the man started in January when a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had raped her children, ages 11 and 13.

The man’s name is not being released to protect the identity of the victims.

U.S. marshals in Florida located the man Sunday on his boat off the Florida coast near Fort Myers and took him into custody without incident.

The man, who faces charges of second-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation, was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Authorities said the man “made many admissions related to the case and will now go before a judge in Florida related to the extradition process.”

Detectives are working to determine if there are any other victims.