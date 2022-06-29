Oviedo police release new details in road rage shooting that critically injured woman

The Oviedo Police Department shared new details in a road rage shooting that critically injured a woman Tuesday evening.

The department said Keegan Johnson, 22, was arrested in the shooting near State Road 434 and Alexandria Boulevard.

According to police, Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman, who began “aggressively honking” behind the victim’s vehicle at a red light.

When the light turned green, the department said the vehicles traveled south on SR-434 and the 23-year-old driver “overtook the victim vehicle.” The victim’s vehicle approached the other vehicle at the next light and came up next to it “occupying the same lane and the bike lane,” according to police.

Oviedo police said the victim, Johnson and the other driver began arguing. During the argument, the 41-year-old woman got out of her vehicle and continued arguing next to the other car.

According to a release, the other driver and Johnson threw water bottles and a can at the woman. The woman threw the can back inside the vehicle and Johnson fired two shots toward the woman.

Officers said the vehicle drove off, but the two waited for law enforcement to arrive near Chapman Road and Rawlson Lane.

The police department said Johnson told officers he fired at the woman after she began punching him. However, police said his statement was not consistent with what witnesses said happened and cell phone video taken during the incident.

Oviedo police said “there do not appear to be any additional strikes/punches” made by the victim when officers reviewed cell phone video captures by a nearby driver.

The 23-year-old woman driving the vehicle Johnson was in has not been arrested.

Johnson faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted homicide.