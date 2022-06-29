Woman shot, injured during road rage exchange in Oviedo, police say

OVIEDO, Fla. – A woman was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon during a road rage incident in Oviedo, according to police.

News 6′s Jeff Segers showed up to the scene, capturing images of police and deputies as they cordoned off parts of the intersection at State Road 434 and Alexandria Boulevard.

A police, deputy and firefighter presence in Oviedo Tuesday night. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police told News 6 that one woman was shot and injured in a road rage exchange, though further details have not yet been released about the shooting.

The woman was loaded into an ambulance at the scene and taken to the hospital, though police have not confirmed her condition at this time.

No information has been released about the suspected shooter at this time.

