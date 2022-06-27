1 killed in head-on crash involving wrong-way driver, Polk deputies say

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to crash caused by wrong-way driver that resulted in the death of one woman.

LAKE WALES, Fla. – A wrong-way driver caused a crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Lake Wales early Sunday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Anthony Poe, 39, was driving west on the eastbound lanes on State Road 60 at Stokes Road around 3:20 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The 27-year-old woman died at the scene after Poe’s vehicle struck her car head-on, deputies said.

Deputies said Poe had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred.

Deputies also added they found an open beer bottle on the rear floorboard, smelled alcohol in the car and located an open bottle of Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey on the grassy median north of the vehicle Poe was driving.

There were three passengers with Poe, all of whom were transported to the hospital, treated and released, according to investigators.

Deputies said Poe is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital and will be taken to the Polk County Jail after he is released.

He faces a vehicular homicide charge, investigators said.

Deputies said that additional criminal charges are likely during the ongoing investigation.