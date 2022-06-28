Disney Springs no longer a stop on Brightline’s Miami to Tampa route

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline will no longer have a station at Disney Springs as part of its 320-mile higher-speed passenger train service stretching from Miami to Orlando to Tampa Bay, railway officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company, which initially planned to include a single station at Disney Springs to coincide with the expansion, is now considering the “Sunshine Corridor which contemplates two new stations and integrates Brightline’s intercity service with SunRail, through an east-west expansion.”

“In addition to the airport, one new station will be located at the Orange County Convention Center and an alternative station will be placed near the original Disney Springs site, albeit not on land owned by Disney. Taken together, the three integrated stations provide access to the largest economic and employment centers in Central Florida and offer the best opportunity for the success of Brightline and SunRail,” Ben Porritt, Brightline SVP of corporate affairs, said in a statement.

The $2.4 billion project will extend the company’s current rail line from West Palm Beach to Orlando. Currently, the line runs from Miami to West Palm Beach.

Back in May, Brightline celebrated a milestone in the Orlando to Tampa expansion project during which a train rolled into Orlando International Airport’s new Intermodal Terminal Facility as part of a test.

The Intermodal Terminal Facility will also connect to the new Terminal C in the airport, currently under construction and scheduled to open later this year, in addition to being a stopover to Tampa.