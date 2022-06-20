Oviedo City Council to hold final vote on fire services fee. Here’s how much it could cost

Oviedo residents will likely soon be paying more for fire services.

OVIEDO, Fla. – Residents in the city of Oviedo will soon learn how much they will have to pay for fire services.

The city council is set to take a final vote on the fire services fee after approving a special fire assessment district earlier this year.

Under the proposal, the average homeowner would be charged around $212 for the first year, with a 10% increase each year thereafter for four years.

Leaders say the fee will eventually raise about $7 million a year to help cover the costs of fire services in the city.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.