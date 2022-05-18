‘Booms’ awaken Oviedo homeowner to fire

Two residents and their dogs safely escape a house fire in Oviedo.

OVIEDO, Fla. – Two residents and their dogs safely escaped a house fire early Wednesday in Oviedo.

The fire broke out at 950 Worthington Court, southeast of State Road 434 and State Road 417.

According to fire officials, the homeowner heard “booms” before seeing the flames and smoke. The homeowner and another person were able to retrieve their two dogs and get out of the house.

Firefighters said the fire started in the garage and smoke spread to the house.

It’s not known if lightning from storms that passed through area Tuesday night played a role in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.