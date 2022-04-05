Oviedo leaders propose moratorium on permits for fireworks sales

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leader discussed a plan Monday night to institute a moratorium on permitting fireworks sales within the city.

The moratorium would lapse in October, but leaders could cancel it sooner than that.

[TRENDING: Here’s what’s causing Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis | Body of missing Florida mother found in shallow grave, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It would not allow new permits to be issued for tent sales of fireworks or even sparklers.

Ad

City leaders said the move is in response to a company getting a permit to sell sparklers but it ended up selling fireworks not covered by that permit.

Oviedo will hold a public hearing on the proposed temporary ban later in April.