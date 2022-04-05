88º

Oviedo leaders propose moratorium on permits for fireworks sales

Moratorium would last until October

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leader discussed a plan Monday night to institute a moratorium on permitting fireworks sales within the city.

The moratorium would lapse in October, but leaders could cancel it sooner than that.

It would not allow new permits to be issued for tent sales of fireworks or even sparklers.

City leaders said the move is in response to a company getting a permit to sell sparklers but it ended up selling fireworks not covered by that permit.

Oviedo will hold a public hearing on the proposed temporary ban later in April.

