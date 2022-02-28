Dog-friendly festival brings live music, local brews to Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – Beer and dog enthusiasts will all be in one place at the Oviedo Bark & Brew festival this weekend.

The event, organized by the City of Oviedo, will be held at the Center Lake Park this Saturday from 2-8 p.m.

This free festivity will feature 60 different craft beers, pet activities and demos, vendors, food trucks and live music.

From 2-5 p.m., there will be a live broadcast featuring DJ’s from 103.1 The Wolf. From 5-8 p.m., live music will be played at The Oviedo Amphitheatre & Cultural Center.

For beer fans, more than 20 local breweries are confirmed to be in attendance. Guests will have the chance to purchase beer punch cards for the craft beer samples, avoiding long lines at the event.

According to organizers, here are some of the breweries that will be featured:

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co.

Oviedo Brewing

Hourglass Brewing

Destihl Brewing

5 Branches Brewing

Schilling Cider

Beat Culture Brewing

Gatlin Hall Brewing

Delirium Tremens

B. United

D&V

Lost Coast Brewery

Playalinda Brewing

Estrella Jalisco

B. Nektar Meadery

Collective Arts brewing

Left Hand Brewing

Funky Buddha Brewery

Terrapin Beer Company

Copper Tail Brewing Co.

Brew Hub

Punch cards are $25 each for 10 punches. Beer samples range from one or two punches ($2.50 to $5 value), for a 3-ounce pour. Four or five punches for a full-beer pour.

For dog lovers, the event will feature a Wiener Dog Derby. The competition, which smaller dogs can be registered for, starts at 2 p.m. Click here to register your pet.

If you don’t have a dog, Pet Rescue By Judy will be present with pets ready for adoption.

For more information about the event, visit the event’s page on Facebook.