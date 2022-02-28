Music under the stars: Asleep at the Wheel brings night of country music to Bok Tower Gardens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – “Honky-tonk country” is making its way to Bok Tower Gardens for a night of music under the stars this Friday.

The band Asleep at the Wheel will be performing Friday from 7-9 p.m.

“Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards,” the Bok Towers Gardens’ website says.

This show kicks off the Concert under the Stars series, which will offer four shows.

Guests can enjoy live music on the Oval Lawn and seating will be available on a first-come basis. The area opens for concert set up at 3 p.m. with blankets and low lawn chairs allowed.

According to the event website, guests will not be allowed to bring food and drinks, but there will be items available for purchase during the concert.

Tickets for the concert are $40 for non-members and $36 for members, but prices go up day of the concert. Click here to learn more or to purchase tickets.