Saint Katherine Greek Festival celebrates 50th anniversary, here are some foods you have to try

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Saint Katherine Greek Festival is returning for a full celebration of food, vendors and music.

The festival was held as a drive-thru event last year, but it is back for its 50th anniversary celebration at the Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, located on 5965 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne. Admission is $2.

The celebration runs Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in its drive-thru form for those who still want to maintain social distance. Later, from 4-10 p.m., the festival will be at its fullest with an Easter picnic, a staple of Mediterranean culture in Brevard County.

Festivities continue throughout the weekend, starting at noon on both days and ending at 10 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Saint Katherine Church is bringing back some popular and delicious Grecian baked goods. With recipes handed down for generations, the treats usually sell out very quickly. Here are some of the items you can find this year:

Baklava : Five pieces of a walnut, cinnamon, sugar, syrup and phyllo pastry ($20)

Kataifi : Three pieces of a Baklava filling within a shredded phyllo roll, smothered with sweet syrup ($12)

Kourambiedes : A 6-piece gift pack of almond shortbread cookies coated in layers of powdery confectioners’ sugar ($12)

Koulourakia: A bag of 10 butter cookies with a hint of vanilla and a light egg glaze, traditional in Greek households ($10)

If you want to try all of these sweets, you can get a large assorted sampler for $28. The combo contains two Kourambiedes, two Baklavas, two Kataifis, two Finikias (a cookie made with semolina flour), one almond cookie and one Koulourakias.

Other than baked goods, the festival also offers traditional Greek meals such as Greek-style chicken, lamb shank and gyro sandwiches.

Other planned activities include a church tour, traditional music, dance and local vendors.

For more information about the Saint Katherine Greek Festival, check out this website.