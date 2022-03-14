Night Market brings local food, vendors to Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – Local flavors, items and craft brew will be all together at the Oviedo Brewing Company.
The monthly Oviedo Brewing Night Market will be happening this Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is open to the public.
[TRENDING: Flights delayed, canceled at Orlando International Airport, leaving thousands stranded | Here’s where you can get your National Pi Day deals | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The fair will bring more than 30 local companies, from donuts and baking goods to raw honey and flower accessories.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
Here is the list of confirmed vendors:
- Chicbohous
- Oviedo Olive Oil
- The Half Pint Baker
- Love Delights Carolina
- Richie’s Food
- To Dye For by Kirby
- Nonni’s Mini Donuts
- Black Hammock Bee Farms
- Moon Flower Accessories
- Alkaline Healing Foods
- Brocks BBQ
- Beach Side Resin
- Jersey Family Grill
- Celestial Worx
- Niji Fans
- Bella’s Little Delights
- Sasha Made It
- Pleasant Petals
- Greyskale
- Little Magick Shop LLC
- Sonrisa Soapery
- Cat’s Creations
- The Spiritual Planet
- Fosew.Co
- Kiskis Kreations
- You Like Sweets
- The Modest Manatee
- Posh Pixie
- Uncommon Art Project
- Blue Moon Tropicals
- It’s Custom Press LLC
- Coastal Gift & Candle
If you have a small and local business and are interested in joining future Night Markets, fill out this form to apply for a spot.