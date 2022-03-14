Night Market brings local food, vendors to Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – Local flavors, items and craft brew will be all together at the Oviedo Brewing Company.

The monthly Oviedo Brewing Night Market will be happening this Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is open to the public.

The fair will bring more than 30 local companies, from donuts and baking goods to raw honey and flower accessories.

Here is the list of confirmed vendors:

Chicbohous

Oviedo Olive Oil

The Half Pint Baker

Love Delights Carolina

Richie’s Food

To Dye For by Kirby

Nonni’s Mini Donuts

Black Hammock Bee Farms

Moon Flower Accessories

Alkaline Healing Foods

Brocks BBQ

Beach Side Resin

Jersey Family Grill

Celestial Worx

Niji Fans

Bella’s Little Delights

Sasha Made It

Pleasant Petals

Greyskale

Little Magick Shop LLC

Sonrisa Soapery

Cat’s Creations

The Spiritual Planet

Fosew.Co

Kiskis Kreations

You Like Sweets

The Modest Manatee

Posh Pixie

Uncommon Art Project

Blue Moon Tropicals

It’s Custom Press LLC

Coastal Gift & Candle

If you have a small and local business and are interested in joining future Night Markets, fill out this form to apply for a spot.