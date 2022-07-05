WATCH LIVE: Scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks show in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A scare that deputies say was prompted by “a noise” during the Fireworks at the Fountain show at Lake Eola in Orlando caused parkgoers to seek shelter, with some jumping into the water as they ran away.

The Fourth of July commotion started shortly after the fireworks began around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Some witnesses said they heard what they believed were gunshots. Police, however, said there was no evidence of a shooting.

“Out of nowhere we saw people running, and then we heard (what we thought were) shots. We heard it. It wasn’t lining up with the fireworks. They were obviously something else,” the witness said.

Orlando police later tweeted that there was no shooting and no public safety hazard.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the confusion at Lake Eola was caused by a noise during the fireworks show. Sheriff’s officials did not clarify what caused the noise.

🚨IMPORTANT MESSAGE: To our community members now in Downtown Orlando, please know that there is NO evidence of a shooting in the area. Our officers are now working to secure the area. There is NO public safety hazard at this time. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 5, 2022

During the chaos, some families were separated. Police said a family reunification area was set up at North Rosalind Avenue and East Robinson Street.

No injuries have been immediately reported.

The scare in Orlando came hours after six people were shot to death at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. A person of interest was later arrested.

No other details have been released.

Regarding the situation at @LakeEolaPark: @OrlandoPolice confusion was caused by a noise during the fireworks show. There appears to be no threat at this time. Be safe. https://t.co/CSjjRBYmRc — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 5, 2022

📢FAMILIES AND LOVED ONES! If you were separated, you can make your way to our Family Reunification Designated Area at N. Rosalind Ave. & E. Robinson St.



Spread the Word. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 5, 2022

