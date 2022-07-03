Fun-filled adventures await kids onboard the Disney Wish

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The Disney Wish has officially made its debut ahead of its maiden voyage set for this month.

The ship will offer a number of experiences for the entire family, but children will likely have the most fun with the ship’s large and new selection of entertainment onboard. Just like most of Disney Cruise Line’s ships, the Disney Wish too will have an Oceaneer Club, but this one is totally different and cool.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

To start, kids wanting to get into Disney’s Oceaneer Club will take a twisting slide entrance straight from the ship’s Grand Hall on deck three to deck two. Following a check-in with a Disney cast member (or “counselor” as they call them) at the top of the slide, children ages 3-12 will slide down the “rabbit hole” to the elite club.

Ad

Disney's Oceaneer Club entrance slide (WKMG)

Don’t worry parents, there is also a whimsical looking staircase just around the corner.

“There is literally storytelling and immersive entertainment around every single corner here,” said Brad Yared, manager of youth activities for Disney Cruise Line.

Inside Disney’s Oceaneer Club, kids will find activities from the worlds of ‘Marvel,’ ‘Star Wars,’ Disney Imagineering and so much more.

Star Wars: Cargo Bay

A special Star Wars room on board the new Disney Wish keeps young kids busy hunting creatures.

In Star Wars: Cargo Bay, kids will be immersed in a galaxy far, far away.

Children will come face-to-face with otherworldly creatures, interact with popular characters and even take part in a first-of-its-kind experience, “Star Wars: Creature Challenge.”

Star Wars: Cargo Bay in Oceaneers Club on Disney Wish (WKMG)

“Kids will have a data pad and they will scan these tags and it will give them all the information they need to learn about the creature, how to feed it and how to take care of it, and they learn about all of them,” said Daniel Gallego, guest experience manager of entertainment with Disney Cruise Line. “Of course, there is always a challenge with Star Wars, and something is going to happen, and that’s when Chewbacca and Rey will come.”

Ad

Star Wars Cargo Bay (WKMG)

The room is packed with interactive elements that are sure to keep kids busy for a long time.

Marvel Super Hero Academy

Marvel Superhero Academy on the Disney Wish

Also joining the first-time list is the addition of a Marvel area in Disney’s Oceaneer Club.

The space has a number of exciting activities, including “Avengers: Mission Training.” Kids will be recruited to train alongside a number of superheroes such as Spiderman, Black Panther, Ant Man and the Wasp as they gear up to virtually fight Ultron, an android supervillain from the films. Before they take on Ultron, kids can use their magic band to customize a super suit.

Marvel Super Hero Academy in Disney’s Oceaneer Club on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

“We also have some really great entertainment programs where kids learn what it takes to be a superhero. Because that’s the whole idea behind the Super Hero Academy - the superheroes are coming to the academy to train the future heroes of the world,” said Tony Giordano, show director for Disney Cruise Line.

Other activities include “the Power of Pym” with Ant Man, “Challenge of the Taskmaster” with Black Panther and even a demonstration with Spiderman.

Ad

Marvel Super Hero Academy in Disney’s Oceaneer Club on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

“It’s amazing! As an adult being affected simply by watching, I know the kids will truly be affected by this experience,” Giordano explained. “These kids have yet to know their path, and I think it’s important to guide them and teach them the wonderful qualities superheroes have, and to be part of their growth is something we here at Disney Cruise Line take very seriously.”

Don’t worry superhero parents - you too can see the experience during an open house.

Walt Disney Imagineering Lab

Disney's Oceaneer Club, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab (WKMG)

For any child out there who has dreamed of developing a future Walt Disney World attraction, the Imagineering Lab is the place to be.

Disney's Oceaneer Club, Disney Imagineering Lab (WKMG)

In this brand-new location, kids will discover the secrets of Disney Imagineers with hands-on activities and inventive experiments. Lining the sides of the room are models and drawings from popular attractions including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Cars Land, Journey into Imagination with Figment, Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Tron Lightcycle/RUN.

Ad

Disney Imagineering Lab on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

Kids will even have the chance to create their own roller coaster and then climb into a capsule where they virtually ride their imaginative masterpiece at the Ride Studio, Disney said on its blog.

Disney Imagineering Lab on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

Fairytale Hall

Fairytale Hall on the Disney Wish

Inside the Fairytale Hall in Disney’s Oceaneer Club, children will find themselves in the worlds of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Frozen’ and ‘Tangled.’

See a tour of the room in the video above.

Young royals can craft floating lanterns at Rapunzel’s Art Studio, act out their favorite stories in Belle’s Library and even create their own ice magic at Anna & Elsa’s Sommerhus.

Pascal in Fairytale Hall on Disney's Oceaneer Club, Disney Wish (WKMG)

Each of the three rooms are beautifully designed with special touches from each of the popular films.

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck (Disney Cruise Line)

Imagineers also developed a new space for younger children in mind that is being called the Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck. The nautical-themed playground is filled with an array of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities.

Ad

Disney said the signature experience will be “Minnie’s Captain Academy,” a high-energy training session for kids to exercise their bodies (through games, dancing and maritime “drills”) and their minds, testing their imagination and ingenuity during a series of challenges tied to STEAM principles.

For the toddlers on board, ages 6 months to 3 years, the company announced the “It’s a Small World Nursery,” an area where babysitting services will be provided. Children in this area will be able to play games, make crafts, watch movies, read books and spend time with Disney friends.

Kid’s club hangouts

Edge club on Disney Wish (WKMG)

Outside of Disney’s Oceaneer Club, and for the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line will offer three hang-out spots for children ages 11-14.

These spots will be Edge, Vibe and The Hideaway.

All three spaces are bursting with creative design details, comfortable lounge space, high-tech entertainment and a packed schedule of can’t-miss activities.

Ad

Edge club on Disney Wish (WKMG)

“Both Edge and Vibe offer a main lounge space with cozy furnishings, an oversized LED screen and plenty of room to hang out as a group, as well as comfortable niches for solo gaming and movie watching. Each venue will include complimentary refreshments: Edge will have a soda bar, Vibe will serve soda and coffee drinks and The Hideaway will offer smoothies,” Disney explained.

Hero Zone sports arena

Hero Zone on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

As if there was not enough already, Disney is also inviting families with kids to enjoy the Hero Zone.

Just around the corner from Vibe and the Hideaway, families can play basketball and soccer and even take part in the “Incredi-Games.”

Hero Zone on the Disney Wish (WKMG)

The blow-up obstacle course involves physical challenges themed to the characters from Disney and Pixar’s “The Incredibles.” On the top level of the Hero Zone, families can sit back and relax or enjoy a friendly competition in a variety of table-top games.

Families are encouraged to check the schedule for the Hero Zone to see what types of events will be happening throughout their cruise.

Ad

The Disney Wish is scheduled to have her maiden voyage on July 14 out of Port Canaveral.

The ship is the first of three new Disney Cruise Line ships set to be built through 2025.

Click here for more stories about the new ship.