🏝️Pet stingrays, paddle boat or just get away from the kids at Disney’s private island

If you’re planning to sail on a Disney Cruise out of Port Canaveral, you’re more than likely making a stop at Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

(It’s pronounced “key.”)

The island has a variety of activities for adults and children. One of those excursions includes a Castaway Ray’s Stingray Adventure.

“They have no teeth, so they don’t bite,” stingray facilitator Julian Jones said.

This beachside excursion will get you up close and personal with stingrays. Using specially made feeding stations that look like floating slides, the stingrays swim up the ramp, giving visitors an opportunity to feed and pet the sea animals.

“We feed them shrimp and squid, so they eat good. That’s why they stay in the lagoon,” Jones said.

It’s just one of the many adventures you can take part in at Castaway Cay.

The island was established in 1998, when Disney entered into a 99-year lease with the Bahamian government.

More than 100 Disney cast members live and work on Castaway Cay. Disney keeps fresh water on the island by procuring it in Port Canaveral and making deliveries using its own Disney cruise ships. The island holds an 80,000 gallon storage tank. It also has a solar farm that powers much of the island.

For those who just want to relax away from the noise, there’s an adult-only beach with chairs and hammocks.

There are also several water sport options like snorkeling, canoeing and paddle boating.

Gaskins said it’s all about the people and diversity that make a Disney cruise magical. He said that magic is now expanded with the addition of the Disney Wish cruise ship.

And if you haven’t noticed, cast member name tags also include their hometown. Gaskins is from none other than Nassau, Bahamas.

“It’s part of the experience. I’ve met people from all over the world. It is about sharing those experiences. It’s a conversation starter, but it also makes everyone feel welcome on our ships or on our island,” Gaskins said.

