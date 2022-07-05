Orlando police seek information after chaos injures 12 at Lake Eola fireworks show

OPD Chief Deputy Eric Smith says the department does not believe there was an active gunman at Lake Eola July 4 fireworks celebration where crowds could be seen fleeing.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is seeking information to determine what exactly led to a mass panic at Lake Eola during a scare at the city’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

At least 12 people were injured Monday night while running from the scare, which police said may have been caused by firecrackers or some other type of firework thrown into the crowd just after the main fireworks show began at 9:45 p.m.

Police are looking for information from anyone who was in the area pictured below around 9:50 p.m. to help “confirm what led to tonight’s confusion.”

Orlando police shared photo of Lake Eola area to seek information on shooting scare on Fourth of July. (Orlando Police Department)

“We saw people running and everyone just started running. I don’t know. It was scary,” a man told News 6 anchor Matt Austin as the fireworks show continued.

Some witnesses said they heard what they believed were gunshots, however, police said there was no evidence of a shooting.

Anyone in the area of the photo shared by Orlando police is asked to call 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-8477.

