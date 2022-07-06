Flavors of Florida serves up refreshing dishes at Disney Springs

Swirls on the Water

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Flavors of Florida Presented by CORKCICLE has returned to Disney Springs.

The limited-time summer event allows guests to try Florida-inspired food and drinks at more than 30 restaurants and shops at the entertainment complex. Guests can stop by the Disney Springs Welcome Center (or any participating location) for an event guide.

Take a look at some of the menu items from the Disney Parks Blog along with some annual passholder perks below.

Orange Bird DOLE Whip – soft-serve DOLE Whip orange topped with sprinkles and an Orange Bird garnish.

Watermelon DOLE Whip – DOLE Whip watermelon piled high on a slice of fresh watermelon. Limited quantities available daily.

Terralina Crafted Italian

Terralina Crafted Italian (Disney)

Italian Sangria – blend of cabernet sauvignon, brandy, peach and lemon, garnished with Florida orange slices and served by the glass or in a pitcher for four.

Paddlefish

Paddlefish (Disney)

Key Lime Pie – A rich but tart key lime filling and airy toasted meringue.

Rainforest Cafe

Rainforest Cafe at Disney Springs Marketplace (Disney)

Key Lime Ceviche Tostada – Shrimp, scallop and mango ceviche, avocado mousse and cilantro-cabbage slaw with citrus vinaigrette, accompanied by cilantro lime rice and Cuban black beans.

Sailfish Brewing Sunrise City IPA – West coast-style IPA brewed with Columbus, Amarillo and Mosaic hops, featuring a smooth finish and notes of bitter citrus.

T-REX

T-REX (Disney)

Blackened Shrimp Salad – Salad greens dressed with Florida orange blossom honey and Key lime vinaigrette topped with blackened shrimp, seasonal berries and goat cheese croutons.

Oyster City Mangrove Pale Ale – classic pale ale with a malty body and mild hops, fermented in mangos to add a tropical, fruit-forward flavor.

Vivoli il Gelato

Vivoli il Gelato (Disney)

Pineapple and Coconut Shake – A rich and creamy shake made with pineapple and coconut sorbetto, topped with a mini pineapple and coconut layer cake.

Orange Blossom Gelato – Frozen Italian treat made with orange blossom pilsner beer and Savannah Bee orange blossom honey, served in a cup or waffle cone.

Key Lime Cannoli – A delicate pastry shell filled with sweet cream made of ricotta and key limes.

The Polite Pig

The Polite Pig (Disney)

Cuban Sandwich – Classic Florida sandwich made with crusty bread and piled high with sliced ham, roasted pork, cheese and dill pickles, spread with a tangy sauce.

Key Lime Mojito – Rum cocktail, mixed with fresh-squeezed lime juice and club soda, garnished with fresh mint sprigs and lime.

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant (Disney)

Home Grown Strip Steak – A 12oz cut, grass-fed and locally raised at Florida’s Adena Farms, served with béarnaise sauce, Cipollini onions, sautéed wild mushrooms and Raglan’s twice-cooked millionaire homemade chips.

Wine Bar George

Wine Bar George (Disney)

Frozen Old Fashioned featuring DOLE Whip Orange. (Purchase a Wine Bar George limited edition Corkcicle and enjoy a complimentary frozen drink.)

Amorette’s Patisserie

Blood Orange Éclair – Éclair filled with triple blood orange mousse, topped with tangy citrus jam and candied blood orange.

Blue Citrus Sauvignon Blanc Slushie – Matua sauvignon blanc, Blue Curaçao syrup and lemonade. Served in a Flavors of Florida Corkcicle.

The BOATHOUSE

The BOATHOUSE (Disney)

Coconut Panna Cotta – Coconut panna cotta, layered with mango gelée and topped with tropical fresh fruit, shredded coconut and a crispy coconut shortbread cookie.

M&M’S Store

M&M’s (Disney)

M&M’S White Chocolate Key Lime Pie Candy – Brightly colored, white chocolate candies, available by the half-pound and pound from the color wall.

D-Luxe Burger

D-Luxe Burger (Disney)

Lime Garage Burger – Deluxe patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, pork belly and fried green tomato, served with an avocado, lime and jalapeno spread.

Orange Garage Burger – Deluxe patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, pork belly, lettuce, served with an orange and onion marmalade.

Orange Bird Milkshake – Artisanal shake made with vanilla gelato and orange, topped with sprinkles.

Chef’s Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ (Disney)

Southern Fried Hand Pies – A pair of fried pastries filled with moonshine-glazed strawberry compote and served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Blood Orange Margarita – Dobel Diamanté tequila with fresh-squeezed lime juice and blood orange purée, garnished with a fresh Florida orange.

Coca-Cola Rooftop Beverage Bar

Sunshine Orange Chill – St. Augustine vodka, orange juice, topped with Sprite and served in a souvenir Coca-Cola glass.

Chicken Guy!

Florida Sunshine Shake – Hand-spun, vanilla, soft serve ice cream and fresh Florida orange juice, topped with whipped cream and an orange wheel.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Disney)

Florida Gulf Shrimp Tacos – Jerk-spiced shrimp served in a grilled corn tortilla with watermelon pico de gallo and topped with sliced jalapeno.

Jock’s Citrus Old Fashioned – A cocktail classic with a Florida summer twist.

Florida Mule – Florida cane vodka, ginger beer, orange juice and simple syrup. Served in a Flavors of Florida Corkcicle.

The Ganachery

The Ganachery (Disney)

Strawberry Shortcake Chocolate Treats – Strawberry chocolate, white crisp pearls, speculoos cookie crumbles and strawberry crispies.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Smokehouse Cuban – Hardwood-smoked pulled pork shoulder, ham, shaved hot link, smoked provolone, Robonaut Red mustard and spicy bread & butter pickles, on a Cuban roll.

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw (Disney)

Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper ice cream

Dockside Margaritas

Strawberry Basil Margarita – Herradura reposado tequila and lime juice, with strawberry purée and garnished with shredded basil leaves.

Gideon’s Bakehouse

Gideon’s Bakehouse (Disney)

Orange Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie – An almost-half-pound vanilla bean cookie infused with orange essence and mixed with dark chocolate, covered in pecan pralines and candied orange peel.

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC (Disney)

Orange Blossom Cupcake – Moist vanilla cupcake, piped with orange-flavored frosting, topped with orange zest and a flower garnish. (Vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free.)

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (Disney)

Citrus Dream Donut – Orange glazed donut with white buttercream, drizzled with orange icing and topped with an orange gummy and fresh mint leaf.

Orange Lemonade with Sweet Cream Foam – Limited-edition summer treat, made with fresh-squeezed orange lemonade and topped with sweet cream foam.

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Splitsville Dining Room (Disney)

Grilled Key West Pink Shrimp Salad – Grilled shrimp served over a spring mix with strawberries, oranges, cucumbers, tomato, parsley, onions and feta tossed in strawberry vinaigrette.

Spiked Guava Lemonade – Guava puree and fresh-squeezed lemon juice with St. Augustine vodka, topped with a splash of soda water.

Frontera Cocina

Shrimp Ajillo Tostada – Tostada topped with roasted garlic-guajillo Florida pink shrimp, avocado, jicama, local heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, orange and a citrus-soy vinaigrette.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar (Disney)

Voodoo Shrimp – Sautéed Florida Gulf Shrimp in an Abita Amber beer reduction sauce, served over jalapeño-cheese cornbread.

Green Gator – Siesta Key Toasted Coconut Rum mixed with melon liqueur, simple syrup and pineapple juice.

Local Green Orlando Food Truck

Kingston Mango Pineapple Lemonade – Tropical flavors of mango and pineapple with refreshing lemonade.

Passholder perks

Passholders––head to Disney Springs starting July 5, 2022, to pick up the newest Annual Passholder magnet featuring Orange Bird. (Disney)

In addition to the food, drink and shopping specials, Walt Disney World annual passholders can partake in a number of Orange Bird themed activities. Now through Aug. 5, annual passholders can receive a complimentary Orange Bird magnet at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories.

Passholders are also invited to take part in an Orange Bird scavenger hunt throughout Disney Springs.

Annual Passholder Disney Springs Scavenger Hunt (Disney)

Click here for more information.

