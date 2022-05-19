75º

LIVE

Local News

Man shot, critically wounded in Orange County

Deputies investigate shooting near Kaley Street and Woods Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Shooting
A man was critically wounded in a shooting hear Orlando, officials say.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was shot and critically injured early Thursday in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near Kaley Street and Woods Avenue, west of I-4.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said the shooter or shooters fled the scene before authorities arrived. No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email