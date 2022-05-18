Florida woman accused of crashing into multiple cars, throwing fake snake to evade traffic stop

A woman is in custody after the sheriff's office said she caused multiple crashes and threw a fake snake at deputies in an attempt to evade a traffic stop.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles and throwing a fake snake at deputies in an attempt to flee a traffic stop in Martin County Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

According to investigators, the chase began when the suspect intentionally hit one of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office vehicles as she tried to evade a traffic stop.

She fled, hitting another patrol car and a civilian truck, injuring the three people inside, before ending up on Warfield Boulevard, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office reads.

When deputies approached the suspect, she threw a fake snake at them, the post continues.

Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the traffic crashes, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies hit by the woman were not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

