2 children struck by lightning in Merritt Island, rescue crews say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Two girls in Merritt Island were struck by lightning Friday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The department said rescue crews arrived at the 400 block of Via Salerno Court in Merritt Island around 3 p.m. after reports came in about two girls who had been struck by lightning.

Crews said the girls — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old — were taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital and Arnold Palmer Hospital, respectively.

“It sounded like a bomb went off, it was so loud, and then — when I come outside — they were laying on the ground,” said neighbor Terry Peterman. “It was horrifying, and I pray for the family that they’re alright.”

Dwight Bryan, another neighbor, said he was the first to help the girls.

“I was in my room right there, that room, and I hear a big lightning lick and the whole room light up,” Bryan said. “And I saw my two neighbor’s kids on the ground right there.”

Bryan told News 6 he turned the girls on their side because they were face-down in the dirt.

“When I turn over my neighbor’s daughter, she was like, ‘Can you help me?’” he said. “I feel so bad for her — trust me — ‘cause I know the light lick them real bad.”

A family member of one of the girls said the 12-year-old is going to be OK, though the girl will be staying overnight to make sure her condition remains stable.

The condition of the 15-year-old girl has yet to be released.

No other details have been released at this time. News 6 will provide updates as they become available.