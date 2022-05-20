Merritt Island man defrauds a dozen Brevard residents, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Merritt Island man was arrested by deputies after defrauding thirteen Central Florida residents for roughly $207,450, according to a report released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Theopholus Jordan, 38, defrauded twelve Brevard County residents and a person from Volusia County between January 2021 and February 2022, reports show.

According to the agency, Jordan made several agreements to sell, purchase and invest in jet skis or a jet boat, using money he got from the agreements to instead gamble at a casino and kennel club.

In one instance, records indicate a man sold Jordan two jet skis and a trailer on the condition that Jordan would pay him $8,000 after they sold at a Sanford auction house. However, reports show Jordan instead sold them to a third party and never paid the initial seller the money Jordan owed.

Another case involved Jordan promising a man a jet boat for $38,000, documents show. While Jordan received the money for the boat, records reveal he never provided it to the buyer.

Deputies said Jordan faces charges for organized fraud and violation of probation.