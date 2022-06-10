Man found dead in Merritt Island home ID’d, was victim of homicide, deputies say

A man found dead inside a Merritt Island home Thursday night was the victim of a homicide, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the residence on Hunt Drive at approximately 9 p.m., after the man’s roommate returned home, found him and called law enforcement.

The man — identified as Joseph Hall, 64, of Merritt Island — was pronounced dead shortly after deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

