Brevard deputies searching for inmate who cut off monitor, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who walked away from a work release program in Cocoa, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

32-year-old Gregory Mountcasel walked away from the “Bridges” work release program at 585 Camp Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening after cutting off his electronic monitor, deputies said.

Deputies stated Mountcasel was serving a two-year sentence for fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license. They added he has prior convictions for grand theft and burglary, though he does not have a history of violence.

Deputies described Mountcasel as a being six feet, four inches tall, weighing 185 pounds and having brown hair and eyes. They said he was last seen wearing a gray T-Shirt and jeans.

Deputies are asking people to not approach Mountcasel and instead call 911 or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at (321) 633-7162.

If anyone has information about Mountcasel’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.