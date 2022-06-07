Grounded SpaceX launch also delays spacesuit leak investigation

Science experiments and supplies reach the International Space Station astronauts through cargo missions. However, for its upcoming resupply run, NASA and SpaceX say there’s now an issue with the Dragon capsule’s thrusters.

With a potential fuel leak discovered, NASA said the launch is no longer happening this week.

Mission control in Houston updated the space station crew to possibly expect the launch June 28, at the earliest.

That has implications for another space station issue.

In a press conference last month, NASA addressed a spacesuit leak during a spacewalk by astronaut Mattias Maurer.

Maurer had water in his helmet.

The Dragon flying to the station for the cargo mission is supposed to bring home Maurer’s spacesuit for a closer look.

Until then, NASA said it’s canceling all regular extravehicular activities.

“So this delay definitely has an impact on resolving that problem, and until they get the suit back and fix this, normal spacewalks are no-go on the space station,” said CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood.

NASA and SpaceX will wait to officially announce the next rocket launch date until the exact source of the problem discovered during fueling is identified.