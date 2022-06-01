WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: NASA announces next generation of spacesuits

HOUSTON – NASA officials on Wednesday will announce which company or companies have been chosen to develop the agency’s next generation of spacesuits.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The broadcast will include center director Vanessa Wyche and the center’s International Space Station Program operations integration manager Dina Contella, as well as Lara Kearny and Lindsay Aitchson, manager and program executive of the Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility programs at Johnson and NASA headquarters respectively.

NASA in May called off all non-emergency spacewalks after water was found in the helmet of European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer following a space station excursion in March. Though it had been nearly ten years since water in an astronaut’s helmet notably put a person in danger — the last instance being when Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano found his eyes, mouth, ears and nose filling with water during a spacewalk in 2013 — NASA will still arrange for Maurer’s helmet to go under the knife back on Earth while the agency decides on new spacesuits altogether.

Those suits are expected to outfit future astronauts on the planned Artemis moon missions, as well as for general use on the space station. In a statement, NASA suggested the new spacesuits will be used either literally or constructively for missions to Mars as well.

New spacesuits that allow humans to explore the lunar surface and unlock new spacewalk capabilities outside the International Space Station are a critical part of advancing human exploration in space and demonstrating continued American leadership. Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits, together with human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems, will enable NASA to return humans to and establish a long-term presence at the Moon and to eventually explore Mars. Vanessa Lloyd, NASA Headquarters; Rebecca Wickes, Johnson Space Center

News 6 will livestream the event at the top of this story when it begins.