NASA, SpaceX set July date for Florida launch delivering supplies, research to space station

Agency targeting July 14

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX are targeting mid-July for a commercial resupply launch to the International Space Station.

This is the 25th resupply mission targeted no earlier than July 14 from Kennedy Space Center.

NASA said SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will deliver equipment, science investigations and a new climate research investigation.

“Experiments aboard the Dragon capsule include studies of the immune system, wound healing, soil communities, and cell-free biomarkers, along with mapping the composition of Earth’s dust and testing an alternative to concrete,” NASA said in a blog.

The launch was originally set for June 10, but it was pushed back due to ongoing Dragon spacecraft inspections and repairs.

