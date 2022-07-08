SpaceX announces July 10 for Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced it will be targeting Sunday, July 10 for the next launch of its Falcon 9 rocket to low-earth orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The rocket will carry 46 Starlink satellites, which provide data services such as video calling, online gaming and streaming.

[TRENDING: New Championsgate I-4 intersection opens this Sunday | Brevard County family helps teen recover from Panhandle shark attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the company, the launch is set to happen at 3:39 p.m. Sunday, though a backup opportunity will be available on Monday, July 11 at the same time.

Following stage separation, the rocket’s first-stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: