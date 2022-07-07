New Championsgate I-4 intersection opens this Sunday. Here’s what it means

A rendering of the new diverging diamond interchange coming to I-4 and CR 532 near Championsgate.

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A new traffic pattern will open at the intersection of I-4 and County Road 532 in the Championsgate area Sunday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it should alleviate traffic congestion locally, as well as backups getting on and off the interstate.

[TRENDING: What’s that smell? Tons of stinky seaweed covers Central Florida coast | 8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“We have almost 64,000 drivers every single day that use this interchange,” said Dave Parks, FDOT spokesperson.

Ad

With all those drivers, I-4 can sometimes look like a parking lot near the area. The location at the Osceola County-Polk County border is situated just southwest of Disney and the theme parks.

Matt Brown, a man visiting the area with his family, told News 6 they saw major delays. He said they accidentally got on I-4 and it ended up taking them, “about 20 minutes just to get back to our hotel, which was originally about only a half a mile away.”

Parks said the new traffic pattern is called a diverging diamond.

He said traffic will now be able to pass through under I-4, allowing drivers access to I-4 westbound, as well as attractions that are on the other side. He said the I-4 eastbound on-ramp will be situated in the same place.

Parks said the new traffic pattern will have fewer potential collision points.

The new interchange pattern is not the only thing coming to I-4 at Championsgate.

Additionally, the plan includes a widening of the ramps on and off of I-4. Currently, there are only two lanes for the ramps, but they will double to four lanes. Work is expected to be finished in early 2023.

Ad

The rollout of the new traffic configuration will start Sunday, July 10 at 7 a.m.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: