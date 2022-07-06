SpaceX set for Falcon 9 Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX on Thursday morning will attempt to put another batch of Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit with a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is currently scheduled for 9:11 a.m., with favorable weather conditions at launch time expected to be 80%, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

[RELATED: When is the next rocket launch from Florida? | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket will carry and deploy a payload of 53 internet satellites to the upper limits of the atmosphere from Space Launch Complex 40, with the launch expected to be visible across Central Florida, depending on cloud cover.

Ad

B1058 — the booster used in Tuesday’s Starlink Group 4-21 mission — will be making its 13th flight and will attempt to land on the “Just Read the Instructions” autonomous drone ship, according to launch trackers Space Launch Schedule and Next Spaceflight.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: