VIDEO: Sanford man catches large bear raiding garage fridge

Bear wandered neighborhood before returning to woods

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford man caught a very large bear raiding a refrigerator in his garage Saturday afternoon.

Jason Mickel, the homeowner, said he was alerted by his neighbor that a bear was in his garage.

Mickel said he grabbed his phone to start recording the experience before even walking into the garage and from the video you can see what he found.

The bear was up on its hind legs with the fridge door open when it was spooked by Mickel.

Mickel greeted the bear saying, “Going through my fridge I see, aren’t you? Going to eat all my food?”

As Mickel speaks to the bear, it walks off, but not before picking up a container of food and carrying it into a neighbor’s yard.

Bear in Sanford neighborhood (Jason Mickel)

The man then followed the bear in his car and found it around the block at another neighbor’s house where it sat down and rested for about five minutes.

The bear then continued on into another garage before making it down another block into the woods, according to Mickel.

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

