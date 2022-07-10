Florida park temporarily closed due to ‘aggressive alligator,’ police say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The Mount Dora Police Department on Sunday morning announced Palm Island Park had been temporarily closed because of an aggressive alligator.

According to a Facebook post made at 8:29 a.m., the department said it would provide another update once the park is reopened.

Being July, it’s currently alligator nesting season, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Gators will typically begin to court one another starting in early April before mating season kicks off in May or June, followed by the laying of eggs that normally hatch from mid-August to early September.

Police have not said whether officers or any other officials believe the testy creature at Palm Island Park is a mother alligator sitting on dozens of eggs, but News 6 was given the following list of alligator safety tips by Gatorland at the onset of Alligator breeding season this year:

Alligators can be very territorial, and many are on the move looking for mates.



When water levels are low, this also puts alligators on the move.



Use extra caution in the morning or evening hours in shallow water, as alligators may think the splashing is an animal at the water’s edge.



Stay away from alligators you see in the wild and do not feed them.



Remember, it is against the law in the State of Florida to feed or harass an alligator in the wild.



Report any alligator concerns by contacting the FWC.



This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.