Crash kills 2, causes heavy delays near Orlando International Airport, police say

Crash reported on Jeff Fuqua, Semoran boulevards

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash near Orlando International Airport Saturday morning forced the closure of lanes and slowed traffic on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police on social media said at least two people were killed in the crash, reported at 6:49 a.m. at Jeff Fuqua and Semoran Boulevards.

Some lanes are now back open, but drivers in the area — such as those headed to OIA — should still expect delays, police said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Based on the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

