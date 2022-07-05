89º

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Deltona

Deputies ID victim as 31-year-old Sabbeer White

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

DELTONA, Fla. – A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near Howland Boulevard and Chilton Street.

According to deputies, Sabbeer White, 31, was traveling south on Howland Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the median and was struck by two vehicles heading north.

Officials said White was pronounced dead. The two other drivers had minor injuries, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies said speed and weather were contributing factors to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

