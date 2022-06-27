Cell phone left behind in Deltona burglary traced back to suspect, deputies say

Cory Winston was arrested after being suspected of entering a woman's home in Deltona.

DELTONA, Fla. – A man suspected of entering a woman’s bedroom in Deltona was arrested on Monday after deputies traced his cell phone he left behind on the woman’s bed, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested Cory Winston, 52, about 2 miles away from the woman’s home early Monday.

The woman told police she woke up at around 12:30 a.m. and noticed her door was open and a stranger was standing next to her, deputies said said. The sheriff’s office said Winston tried to cover her mouth with his hand after she started to scream and yell.

Deputies said Winston eventually let go of the victim and “calmly walked out of the house.” The woman found a cell phone in her bed with a home screen photo that “appeared to be the suspect and his family,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies traced the phone back to Winston, they responded to his home nearby where he told deputies he had been home all day. The sheriff’s office said deputies asked Winston for his phone number and called the number, and the phone that was found rang.

After the phone rang, the sheriff’s office said Winston changed his story to say he lost his phone at a Walmart. According to a release, deputies confirmed he answered a call on his phone within an hour of the burglary.

The sheriff’s office said Winston struck at least one deputy in the face during a struggle while being interviewed.

He faces charges of burglary with assault/battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and violation of probation on previous charges of false imprisonment and kidnapping in a domestic incident.