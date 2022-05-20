82º

Local News

Deltona woman missing after leaving work, deputies say

According to Volusia deputies, she was last seen in Orange City wearing gray scrubs

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Charissa Cuevas (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona woman went missing Wednesday after she left work, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Charissa Cuevas was last seen wearing gray scrubs as she left her workplace in Orange City, deputies said.

According to deputies, she has tattoos on her legs and a half-sleeve tattoo on her right arm. Deputies said she may be in the Orlando area, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Deputies released a photo of Cuevas’ vehicle: a white 2015 Nissan Altima with a Florida tag reading ‘CZA R99.’

VCSO is asking anyone with information on Cuevas’ whereabouts to call 911.

