Deltona man shot in driveway after returning home, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A 45-year-old man was hospitalized early Wednesday after he was shot in his driveway by an unknown person in a car, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 12:30 a.m. to the 3200 block of Partridge St., where the man was found to have suffered a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening.

The victim told deputies that he had just returned home when a vehicle arrived and an “unknown person” in the vehicle shot at him.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were shared.