Woman killed, man hurt in Deltona crash, Volusia deputies say

Megan Tapp, 33, was killed in crash, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman is dead and a man is badly hurt after a crash in Deltona Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened Saturday around 11:24 p.m. along Providence Boulevard, near Fergason Avenue.

Investigators said Carlos Palmer, 38, was driving Megan Tapp’s car as the pair headed north on Providence Boulevard.

Palmer lost control of the vehicle, going across the median, through a chain-link fence and ultimately slamming into a tree, according to a news release.

Tapp, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. Palmer had to be flown to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

