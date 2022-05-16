Deltona man, 67, dies when motorized wheelchair falls into swimming pool

DELTONA, Fla. – A 67-year-old Deltona man in a motorized wheelchair accidentally fell into the swimming pool at his home Sunday and apparently drowned, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were called to the Lori Court home just after 5:30 p.m. after the man’s wife returned home from work and found him fully clothed floating face down in the pool, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man’s wife jumped into the pool and pulled her husband to the entryway and called law enforcement, officials said.

The wife told detectives she noticed the wheelchair was leaning over the edge of the pool with its right-side tires hanging over, indicating that the man, who had limited mobility on his right side due to recent strokes, fell out of his chair and into the pool, according to the sheriff’s office.

The wheelchair appeared to be stuck and indications show that the victim was trying to navigate around a hose on the deck when his wheelchair got stuck, officials said.

Detectives did not find any signs of foul play.