Volusia Schools OKs new superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin

Carmen Balgobin is being considered as the next superintendent of Volusia County schools.

DELAND, Fla. – The Volusia County school district has a new superintendent.

The school board approved a three-year contract for Dr. Carmen Balgobin Tuesday. Balgobin will start her tenure as superintendent on July 1.

It’s a role she’s had before.

Balgobin was interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year, while former Superintendent Scott Fritz was on medical leave. Balgobin left to be deputy superintendent for Broward County schools, but had shown interest in returning to Volusia County.

Then in April, the board fired Fritz, after he said he was not interested in extending his contract.

School board members said last week they were comfortable bringing back a proven familiar face, rather than engaging in a nationwide search for a new superintendent in a competitive hiring market.

Balgobin has spent 24 years in schools, and before she was interim superintendent Balgobin served as deputy superintendent for Volusia Schools. She has education degrees from the University of Central Florida and Nova Southeastern University.