Volusia County schools superintendent will not extend contract

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The superintendent of Volusia County Public Schools will not be extending his contract, according to an email sent to staff Monday.

Ronald “Scott” Fritz started as the district’s superintendent in December 2019, filling the role after the school board ousted former superintendent Tom Russell in May 2019.

“After much reflection, I have decided not to extend my contract. Serving VCS has been the greatest experience in my 30 years of public education. I would like to thank each of you for your dedication to our students and our school system,” Fritz wrote in the email.

Fritz began as the superintendent months before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and schools dealt with closures, masks and cases impacting classroom learning.

“During this difficult era in education, you have done amazing things to support our students,” he wrote.

Prior to serving as superintendent, Fritz was the the chief of staff for teaching, leading and learning in Osceola County. Before that, he was previously the principal of three schools in Hillsborough County where he began his career in education as a paraprofessional.