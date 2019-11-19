New Volusia County superintendent to start in December

DeLAND, Fla. – More than six months after the Volusia County School board fired its superintendent it has selected Dr. Ronald “Scott” Fritz to fill the void.

The school board ousted former superintendent Tom Russell in May after the school board voted 3-2 to fire him, citing a lack of communication for months. His last day was June 30.

Tim Egnor has served as interim superintendent since Russell’s departure while the school board searched for a permanent replacement.

This week, school board members voted to approve Fritz’s contract. His first day is Dec. 2, according to a news release from Volusia County Schools.

Currently, Fritz is the chief of staff for teaching, leading and learning in Osceola County. He was previously the principal of three schools in Hillsborough County where he began his career in education as a paraprofessional.