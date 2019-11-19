65ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

65ºF

News

New Volusia County superintendent to start in December

Dr. Ronald ‘Scott’ Fritz replaces superintendent fired in May

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

Tags: education, Volusia County
Volusia County's new superintendent Scott Fritz starts Dec. 2, 2019.

DeLAND, Fla. – More than six months after the Volusia County School board fired its superintendent it has selected Dr. Ronald “Scott” Fritz to fill the void.

The school board ousted former superintendent Tom Russell in May after the school board voted 3-2 to fire him, citing a lack of communication for months. His last day was June 30.

Tim Egnor has served as interim superintendent since Russell’s departure while the school board searched for a permanent replacement.

This week, school board members voted to approve Fritz’s contract. His first day is Dec. 2, according to a news release from Volusia County Schools.

Currently, Fritz is the chief of staff for teaching, leading and learning in Osceola County. He was previously the principal of three schools in Hillsborough County where he began his career in education as a paraprofessional.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emilee Speck

Emilee is a digital journalist for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com, where she writes about space and Central Florida news. Previously, Emilee was a space writer and web editor for the Orlando Sentinel and a producer at the Naples Daily News. Emilee is a Space Coast native and graduate of the University of North Florida journalism program.

email

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.