TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-4 in Volusia County

I-4 east closed near Saxon Boulevard

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A crash causes backups on I-4 in Volusia County.

A fatal crash has prompted the closure of Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

The wreck happened Tuesday morning on I-4 east near Saxon Boulevard. I-4 east is closed in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Drivers can exit at Saxon and take U.S. 17-92 to State Road 46.

