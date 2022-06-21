TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-4 in Volusia County

A fatal crash has prompted the closure of Interstate 4 in Volusia County.
The wreck happened Tuesday morning on I-4 east near Saxon Boulevard. I-4 east is closed in the area.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Details about the crash have not been released.
Drivers can exit at Saxon and take U.S. 17-92 to State Road 46.
Check back for updates.
** I-4 CLOSED **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) June 21, 2022
EB I-4 x Saxon Blvd - CLOSED
- Fatal Crash at EB I-4/SR-472
- Exit at Saxon, to 17-92, to SR-46
- HEAVY DETOUR - PLAN AHEAD #Volusia #Tuesday @FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/MHwtsRAZ84