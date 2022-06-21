TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-4 in Volusia County

A crash causes backups on I-4 in Volusia County.

A fatal crash has prompted the closure of Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

The wreck happened Tuesday morning on I-4 east near Saxon Boulevard. I-4 east is closed in the area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Details about the crash have not been released.

Drivers can exit at Saxon and take U.S. 17-92 to State Road 46.

Check back for updates.